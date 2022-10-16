Obituaries » Betty J. Abeling

Burial Date: October 21, 2022

Betty Jean Abeling, 80, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

She was a loving wife and mother, a University of Kentucky basketball fanatic, and she enjoyed bowling and winning at the slot machines, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Mattie Estepp and brothers: Bobby, Billy and Thomas Estepp.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, John; sister, Emma Bolton; children: Mark (Melanie) Abeling of Independence, Vickey (Kevin) Reilly of Kenton Vale and Brian (Julie) Abeling of Crestview Hills; grandchildren: Megan Abeling (Colbie Smith), Matt (Emily) Abeling, Blake (Steve) Benson, Cory (Meredith) Abeling, Ashley Abeling and Luke Abeling; and great-grandchildren: Stephen, Enzo, Sage, Sloane and Archer.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of Catholic Blessing 1:15 PM at Linnemann Family Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018 with Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Dixie Heights High School Baseball Program, Attention: Coach Maxwell, 3010 Dixie Highway, Edgewood, KY.