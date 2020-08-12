Obituaries » Betty A. Walker

Burial Date: August 17, 2020 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Highway Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 Aug. 17, 11 a.m.

Betty Ann Walker, age 86, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born the daughter of the late Stanley Ryan and Gypsy Elam on May 3, 1934 in West Liberty, KY. Betty retired from managing a retail store but her most important job was being a homemaker. She loved to keep busy around her home and really enjoyed shopping. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family and getting together for the holidays. Betty will be greatly missed and her memory will be cherished forever.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Walker. Betty is survived by her children, Debra Pauly, Darlene (Stan) Guard, Diana (Jack) Pfaff, Jeff (Francis) Walker, and Janet (Darin) Moxley; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.