Burial Date: January 4, 2022

Betty Ann Cooper, 85 of Independence, KY, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Betty was born the daughter of the late William Wayman and Emma Ward on October 31, 1936 in Dayton, KY.

Betty was a licensed hairdresser for many years. She was a member at Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Betty loved to travel and watch her UK Wildcats play basketball every chance she got. She also thoroughly enjoyed crossword puzzles in her spare time. Betty was a wonderful mother to her five children and the best “Maw Maw Coop” to her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Betty’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Wayman and Richard Wayman; and her loving husband, Darrell D. Cooper.

Those left here to carry on Betty’s legacy are her children, Darrell (Charlene) Cooper, Terry (Russell) Hampton, Troy (Crystal) Cooper, Brian (Gina) Cooper, Brandon Cooper; one sister, Carol Sue Sharp; nine grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends who will miss her sweet spirit beyond measure.

A visitation will be held to honor Betty’s life on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Betty will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY.