Betsy E. Kaffenberger

Betty Estes Kaffenberger, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, at Rosedale Green in Covington, KY. She retired as an assistant director in food and nutrition services for St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY where she worked for over 30 years. Betty attended St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Alexandria for many years. She loved to spend her time with family and taking trips to St. Petersburg, FL every year. She also enjoyed listening to all types of music- especially Michael Bublé. Betty was a hard worker all her life, as well as a mother and grandma who will be missed beyond measure.

Survivors include her loving daughters, Sheila Hauxwell and Marla (Michael) Clifton; 6 beloved grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well as other friends and family members who will cherish her memory.

Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, James D. Estes; second husband, Norman “Pete” Kaffenberger; brother, William Kemper; and son-in-law, Dan Hauxwell.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 3:30 PM. Betty will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM. The committal service will be held in the cemetery chapel.