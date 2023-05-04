Obituaries » Bessie L. Gurley

Burial Date: May 10, 2023 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, KY 41015 May 10, 1 p.m.

Bessie Lucille Gurley, 95, of Erlanger, formerly of Latonia, passed away Thursday May 4, 2023 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She was a homemaker and beautician at Kentucky Home Beauty Shop and retired cosmetician for Walgreens. Bessie was a member of Trinity Methodist Church and was a great loving cook.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Gurley in 1990 and her brother and sister in-law Clarence Kenneth and Betty Carol Bruce.

Bessie is survived by three sons; Thomas Wayne Gurley, Bruce (Amy) Gurley and Dennis R. Gurley; five grandchildren; Brian (Kara) Gurley, Deanna (Chris) Hayes, Ben (Susie) Gurley, Atticus Gurley and Dulcinea Gurley and eight great grandchildren; Josie, Harry, Frank, Charlie, Maria, Eli, Luelle and Daisy.

Visitation 11 AM – 1 PM with funeral service beginning at 1 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.