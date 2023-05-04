Obituaries » Bessie L. Gurley
Bessie L. Gurley
May 4, 2023
Bessie Lucille Gurley, 95, of Erlanger, formerly of Latonia, passed away Thursday May 4, 2023 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She was a homemaker and beautician at Kentucky Home Beauty Shop and retired cosmetician for Walgreens. Bessie was a member of Trinity Methodist Church and was a great loving cook.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas J. Gurley in 1990 and her brother and sister in-law Clarence Kenneth and Betty Carol Bruce.
Bessie is survived by three sons; Thomas Wayne Gurley, Bruce (Amy) Gurley and Dennis R. Gurley; five grandchildren; Brian (Kara) Gurley, Deanna (Chris) Hayes, Ben (Susie) Gurley, Atticus Gurley and Dulcinea Gurley and eight great grandchildren; Josie, Harry, Frank, Charlie, Maria, Eli, Luelle and Daisy.
Visitation 11 AM – 1 PM with funeral service beginning at 1 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.