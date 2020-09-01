Obituaries » Bertha V. Hunter Hartman

Bertha Viola Hartman Hunter, 96, passed away peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family on September 1, 2020. She is survived by her six children, Susan, Barbara, Patricia, Marilyn, Gary and William, 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herman. She was a life-time member of the Episcopal Church. She was well loved and will be missed by many. There will be no visitation. Internment will follow in the Memorial Garden at the Church of our Saviour in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 6590, Florence KY 41022-6590.