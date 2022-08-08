Obituaries » Bert A. McBerty

Burial Date: August 13, 2022 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m.

Bert Auber McBerty age 87, of Ft. Mitchell, Ky passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. He would want you to know that he is “finer than frog’s fur.” Those who know him know exactly what that means.

Dad was loud, boisterous, stubborn and hysterically funny. But most of all he loved his family and friends.

He is pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn June McBerty. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Chase and Heather Smith; grandchildren, Kristofer Phlips, Christina Bright, Justine Wilbur, Jamie Forrester, Daniel Holloway and Kendria Phlips; 8 great-grandchildren, Austin, Kyle, Julia, Logan, Samantha, Emberly, Nathan and Rachael; and 3 great-great grandchildren, Evelyn, Lillian and Willow.

His love, laughter and music will be missed forever.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Mitchell, KY) from 9:00am to 11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Agnes Church at 11:30am. Internment will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Park at 12:00 noon.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.