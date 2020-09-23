Obituaries » Bernice L. Gadd Martin

Burial Date: September 26, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Sept. 26, 10 a.m.

Bernice L. Martin Gadd, age 93, of Independence, KY, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was homemaker, a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Crescent Springs, KY, and a former active member of the P.T.A. Bernice loved working in her flower garden, but her most precious moments were spent with her family. Her grandchildren nick named her “Maw Maw Honey” because of her sweet nature. Her husband, Joseph Gadd, brother, Bill Martin, and parents, Randolph and Daisy Mullins Martin all preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Sandy Scroggins (Rick), Donna Haynes (Pastor John), and son, Tim Gadd (Sheila); brother, Dean Martin (Marlene), grandchildren, Becky Acuff (Jeff), Melissa Batte (Jason), Kristen Hiles, and Meghan Nguyen (Diep); and great grandchildren, Colton Acuff, Ethan Acuff, Jaelyn Samad, Patrick Samad, Logan Batte, Lily Batte, Jordyn Hiles, Kylie Hiles, Kiera Thomas, Elijah Nguyen, Sophia Nguyen, and Jonah Nguyen. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still encouraging 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist, 1862 St. Johns Rd., Crescent Springs, KY 41017.