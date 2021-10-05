Obituaries » Bernice H. Docter

Burial Date: October 16, 2021

Bernice Helen Docter (nee Kleinhenz) passed away on October 5, 2021 at Carmel Manor, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was 94. Bernice was born on July 31, 1927, the youngest child of Charles and Florence Kleinhenz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Emma Almoschlechner; Milton Kleinhenz; Violet Biere; and her oldest son, Michael Docter. Bernice is survived by her 7 children: Linda Docter-Herzog (Steve), Fort Thomas, KY; Sandy Landis (Ken), Latonia, KY; Tom Docter (Karen), Sarasota, FL; Gina Brumley-Rebholz (Jim), Alexandria, KY; Mark Docter (Michelle Estes), Glendale, OH; Chris Docter (Jennifer Wynn), Ft. Mitchell, KY; Laurie Docter-Veatch (Bryan), Bellevue, KY. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Bernice graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. She was the first person in her family to receive a high school diploma, a distinction of which she was quite proud. Bernice was a devout Catholic and devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish (now Divine Mercy), Bellevue, KY. She was a quiet, reserved person who seldom uttered a harsh word and had a smile for everyone. She lived simply with little material wealth, yet was always generous with what she had. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Trinity (Sacred Heart) School, 235 Division St, Bellevue, KY 41073, Divine Mercy Church, 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073 or Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Bernice’s children would like to thank the entire staff at Carmel Manor for the sensitive and compassionate care of their mom during the last six weeks of her life. A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 16th at Divine Mercy Church. Bernice will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.