Bernice H. Docter

Bernice Helen Docter (nee Kleinhenz) passed away on October 5, 2021 at Carmel Manor, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was 94. Bernice was born on July 31, 1927, the youngest child of Charles and Florence Kleinhenz. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Emma Almoschlechner; Milton Kleinhenz; Violet Biere; and her oldest son, Michael Docter. Bernice is survived by her 7 children: Linda Docter-Herzog (Steve), Fort Thomas, KY; Sandy Landis (Ken), Latonia, KY; Tom Docter (Karen), Sarasota, FL; Gina Brumley-Rebholz (Jim), Alexandria, KY; Mark Docter (Michelle Estes), Glendale, OH; Chris Docter (Jennifer Wynn), Ft. Mitchell, KY; Laurie Docter-Veatch (Bryan), Bellevue, KY. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Bernice graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. She was the first person in her family to receive a high school diploma, a distinction of which she was quite proud. Bernice was a devout Catholic and devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish (now Divine Mercy), Bellevue, KY. She was a quiet, reserved person who seldom uttered a harsh word and had a smile for everyone. She lived simply with little material wealth, yet was always generous with what she had. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HolyTrinity (Sacred Heart) School, Divine Mercy Church, or Carmel Manor Nursing Home. Bernice’s children would like to thank the entire staff at Carmel Manor for the sensitive and compassionate care of their mom during the last six weeks of her life. A short visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be held at Divine Mercy Church, at a date and time to be determined later and will be posted on Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home website.