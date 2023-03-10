Obituaries » Bernard H. Scholl, Jr.

Bernard “Bernie” Harold Scholl Jr, 50, passed away March 10th, 2023, at his home peacefully in his sleep.

Bernie was born on June 26th, 1972, Ft. Thomas, KY to Bernard Sr and Beverly Scholl.

Bernie was a loving father, grandpa, brother, and uncle. He loved spending time with his family, watching sports, especially basketball as he was an avid Kentucky wildcats’ fan, attending movies, and walking the zoo with his grandchild.

Bernie is survived by Kayla (Drew) Reckner (daughter), Preston Scholl (son), Kinsley Reckner (granddaughter), Daniel (Michelle) Scholl (twin brother), and Tammy Monroe (sister). Several nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by Bernard Sr and Beverly Scholl (parents), Tracy Scholl (sister), and Kamden Reckner (grandchildren).

A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, March 15th from 6:00pm until 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home 3525 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018.