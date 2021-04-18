Obituaries » Bernard A. Ciafardini

A private service will be held at the convenience of his family with burial following at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY.

Obituary Viewed 50 times















Bernard Allen Ciafardini “Bernie” age 68, passed on to eternal life on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Mercy Health West Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio surrounded by his brothers & sisters and fortified with the Last Rites. He was born on August 21, 1952 to Pat and Alma (nee Wolfzorn) who both preceded him in death.

Bernie is survived by his six siblings, Anthony “Tony” (Kathy), Patricia (Fred) Terwilliger, Pamela (Rick) Casebolt, Monica, Philip (Mary) and Rosina (Dave) Haas. He was the proud uncle of eleven nieces & nephews and ten great nieces & nephews.

Bernie was educated at St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School in South Newport, KY and graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1970.

The United States Army drafted Bernie on June 26, 1972. He served his active duty at the United States Army Training Center in Ft. Ord, California as an assignment clerk typist and pay-disbursing specialist. His assignment ran until June 26, 1974 at which time he was transferred to Inactive Army Reserve until June 24, 1978. He received his Honorable Discharge on June 25, 1978.

Following completion of his active service, he lived in California for a short period of time before returning to Newport. Once settled back home, he worked for Newport Cigarette Vending Co. before being hired by the City of Newport Water Works Department where he retired from in 1999.

Bernie really enjoyed family gatherings, teasing the little children and giving them pocket change for their piggy banks. Always a giving person, he volunteered at the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Red Cross. He also participated in a research study into the genetics of Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of the University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC). This was a mental illness he suffered with his entire adult life. His condition eventually led him to reside in a nursing home during his final years. While at the nursing home, he enjoyed family visits, along with the homemade Italian cookies, special occasion lunches, and of course, his beverage of choice – Diet Mountain Dew.

A private service will be held at the convenience of his family with burial following at St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY.