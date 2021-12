Obituaries » Benita L. Lawson

Elgin, TN

Benita L. Lawson, age 91, of Fort Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debra Wulfeck (Rick); grandchildren, Heather Recker (Nick), Brad Wulfeck (Kasey) and Adam Wulfeck (Aimee); 7 great-grandchildren; niece/daughter, Serita Duncan. Benita was preceded in passing by her first husband, Robert Voiles; second husband, Earl Lawson; son, Jerry Voiles; parents, Guy and Venna Smith.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Elgin, Tennessee.