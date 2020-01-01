Obituaries » Ben Powell

Burial Date: January 5, 2020 Florence Baptist Church at Zion 642 Mt. Zion Road Florence, KY 41042 Jan. 5, 5 p.m.

Florence – Ben Powell, 80 years of age was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Ben was born in Lynch, Kentucky to his late parents, Howard Lewis Powell, Sr. and Fannie Elizabeth Massey Powell. He is preceded in death by his four sisters and eight brothers. Ben was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wandaleen Jenkins Powell; daughter, Carleen Powell; son, Darin Powell; daughter-in-law, Bea Powell; grandchildren, Daniel and Kendall Powell. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Ben was a proud 1957 graduate of Lynch High School, later earning a master’s degree in Education from Cumberland College, Williamsburg, Kentucky. He taught English and coached football for a total of 34 years at Ockerman Jr. High School, Boone County and Beechwood High Schools. Ben was also a Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Florence Baptist Church, 642 Mt. Zion Road, Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Travis Kaiser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Lynch United Methodist Church, Attn: Pastor Hugh Webb, P.O. Box 816, Lynch, KY 40855 or Florence Baptist Church (Transform Haiti) P.O. Box 456, Florence, Kentucky 41022-0456. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.