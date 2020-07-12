Obituaries » Beechman Howard

Burial Date: July 18, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 July 18, 1 p.m.

Beechman Howard, 91 of Erlanger, KY passed away surrounded by his family on July 12, 2020. He retired as Maintenance Supervisor with Jim Beam Distillery. He proudly served our country while in the U.S. Army during WWII and was part of the Berlin Airlift in Germany. Beechman is survived by his Loving Wife of 69 years, Louise Deaton Howard; Sons, Michael Howard & Edward Howard (Jennifer); Grandchildren, Cory, Blake & Drew; Sister, Betty Rose; Brothers, Ronald, Dewey, (Robert, Verlin, Oakley Gene, respectfully and heavenly remembered). With regards to the current Coronavirus situation, a visitation will take place for the immediate family only on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 12 noon until the Service at 1 pm. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to livestream the service at 1 pm and to leave an online condolence. An Honor Guard Service and Burial will follow the funeral service.