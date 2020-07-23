Obituaries » Becky J. Ellis

Burial Date: July 29, 2020

Ellis, Becky Jean, 63, of Covington, Ky passed away at her home on July 23, 2020. She is preceded by her Parents; Charles and Dorothy Ellis. She is survived by her Sons; Rob Ellis, Anthony Ellis, Chris Ellis, Daughter; Ashley Ellis, Brothers; Kenneth Ellis, Joe Ellis, Paul, Ellis, Daniel Ellis, Roger Ellis, Sisters, Nancy Henderson, Martha Spanier, and 10 grandchildren. A Gathering will be Wednesday, July 29th from 5:00 – 7:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 Pm