Barry W. Miller

Burial Date: November 19, 2020 First Baptist Church, Ludlow 400 Linden Street Ludlow, KY 41016 Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

Barry Wayne Miller, 81, lifelong resident of Ludlow, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

Barry was a retired Mechanic for the Coca Cola Bottling Co., Cincinnati. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force. He was a car enthusiast who also enjoyed NASCAR, football and the Bengals, baseball and the Reds and history.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Janet Wilson Miller; and brothers, Jeff Miller and Paul Miller.

Survivors include his daughters, Melody Baron and Tammy (Doug) Walsh; son, Jim (Sandy) Miller; his longtime companion, Parcella “Cilla” Daulton; brother, Jim (Patty) Miller; sisters, Bonnie Putthoff, Paula Jenkins and Ora Moore; eight grandchildren, Brittney (Derek) Howard, Carson J. “CJ” Miller, Landon Miller, Marianna Miller, Justin Williamson, Kyle (Meghan) Williamson; Riley Walsh and Connor Walsh; and two great grandchildren, MaKenli Williamson and Paisley Howard.

Visitation is Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ludlow Baptist Church, 400 Linden Street, Ludlow. Memorial services to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.