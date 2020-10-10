Obituaries » Barney P. Barhorst

Burial Date: October 16, 2020 American Legion Post 4 8385 Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 16, 5 - 8 p.m.

Barney P. Barhorst, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, KY. He was the owner of the Ft. Mitchell Sports Bar. Barney enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching UK Basketball and the Bengals on Sundays. He is predeceased by his father Ralph “Barney” Barhorst. Barney is survived by his daughter Brandy (Christopher) Reed, his son Bryan Barhorst, mother Ethel Barhorst, sisters Cathy (Allen) Hopper, Patty (Greg) Sipple, Peggy Orcutt, Mary Hammons, Martha (Troy) Lucey, brothers David Barhorst, Robert “Spot” (Sandra) Barhorst, grandchildren Sierra, Austin and Aubrey Reed. A Gathering of Friends will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY. Celebration of Life will be private for immediate family from 1:00-2:00 PM. Another Celebration of Life will be held later that evening at American Legion Post 4, 8385 US 42, Florence, KY from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (kids are welcome) and on Saturday, October 17, 2020 a Celebration of Life will be held at Barney’s Ft. Mitchell Sports Bar, 2517 Chelsea Drive, Ft. Mitchell, KY from 12:00PM-11:00 PM.