Burial Date: July 11, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071

Barbra Anne Haun (nee Malapelli), 67, of Wilder, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was born August 31, 1952 and married the love of her life John Lester Haun on June 20, 1970. This year marked their 50th Wedding Anniversary. She graduated from Boone County High School and Boyce College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology. She was a retired Chaplain with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Newport Police and Fire Departments. Before her retirement, she was also an Interpreter for the deaf and interpreted for students at Cincinnati Public Schools, The Art Academy of Cincinnati and Mt. St. Joseph University, where she was also a basketball coach. In a time, before softball leagues in Campbell County, there weren’t any baseball coaches willing to let her daughters play. Barb formed a team and coached the team of both boys and girls. The following year she helped in the formation of a softball league in Campbell County. In 1999, Barb testified before the United States Congress on the necessity for required Hepatitis Vaccinations for newborns. She was on the Board of Directors for Northern Kentucky Community Action, Northern Kentucky Headstart and volunteered with several other organizations. She was a retired member of the Campbell County Cable Board. Barb was dedicated to her family first and foremost. She treasured her husband and children immensely and especially loved being Granny to her seven grandchildren. She had a passion for baking, sewing and helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony “Bud” & Margaret Malapelli, brothers John and Gary and her sister Helen Stephens. Barb is survived by her husband John, her brother Larry Callahan, her daughters Leslie (Trisha) Haun, Leneda Haun, Susan (Bill) Scott, her son Jay Haun, grandchildren Jacob, Luke, Wade, Collin, Carter, Amelia and Lola and several nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street in Newport. A Memorial Service will begin at 12pm. The family requests that masks be worn and encouraged everyone to abide by social distancing standards. Memorials are suggested to the Northern Kentucky Community Action 717 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011.