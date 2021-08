Obituaries » Barbara S. Ball

Barbara Sue Ball (nee Hinkle), 71, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on August 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, surrounded by her family. Sue was an assembler for much of her life and in retirement, she enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband of 52 years, Jimmy. Sue was a passionate and involved grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be dearly missed.

Sue was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Odie and Chester Hinkle; her parents, Vernon and Vena Hinkle; and her brother, EJ Hinkle.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Ball; her daughters, Tina (Robert) Neff, and Geneva (Matthew) Suesz; and her brother, Vernon “V.A.” (Marline) Hinkle; and her sister-in-law, Mary Hinkle.

Sue also leaves behind her grandchildren, Tommy, Christopher, Jonathan, Cole, and Caleb; and her great-granddaughters, Audrey and Lexi.

Visitation for Sue will be on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:30AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Burial at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY.