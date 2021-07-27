Obituaries » Barbara Rabe Simpson

Burial Date: July 31, 2021

Barbara Rabe (nee Simpson) 82 years of age passed away peacefully at Emerald Trace Care Center Tuesday morning. She was the loving wife of J. David Rabe for 62 years. Loving mother of Julie Glassmeyer (Don), Susan Trenkamp (Nick), David Rabe (Ginny), Steven Rabe, Andrea Behne, Nicole Jordan (Eric), and Daniel Rabe. Loving grandmother of fourteen and great grandma to sixteen. Dear sister to Mary Ann “Deb” Scheper and Mark Simpson (Nancy); sister-in-law to (the late) Ferd Rabe, George Rabe, (the late) Walter Rabe (Jan), Mary Aurelia Rice (Glenn), Carol Ann Readnour, Frank Rabe; and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.