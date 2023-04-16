Obituaries » Barbara R. Murdock

Burial Date: April 28, 2023 Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45255 April 28, 3 p.m.

Barbara R. Murdock, 83, longtime resident of Anderson Twp., OH, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by her adoring family. Born in Cincinnati, OH, on April 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Ruehlman. Barbara was a long-time member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and retired from Seven Hills Schools. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years: Donald L. Murdock and brother: Bobby Ruehlman. Barbara is survived by her ; Daughter: Lori (Joe) Moser; sons: Doug Murdock and David Murdock; brother: Daniel (Becky) Ruehlman; sisters: Sue (Dick) Gumbert and Joann (Erwin) Dobler; grandchildren: Joey Moser, Samantha Murdock, Robert (Brooke) Murdock, Jamie (Joe) Facciolo and Natasha (Jon) Huling and 5 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. until the Memorial Mass at 3:00 P.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45255. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Barbara’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.