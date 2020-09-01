Obituaries » Barbara L. Warren

Barbara L. (nee Torline) Warren, 71 of Wilder, Kentucky passed away on September 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY.

Barbara was born November 16, 1948 in Covington, Kentucky to Robert and Daisy Gosney Torline..

Barbara was a graduate of Bishop Brossart High School, Alexandria, Kentucky. She worked as an office clerk for DuBois Chemical for 30 yrs. Barbara was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Wilder. When she had time she loved playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Barbara is survived by her Husband of 49 years, Don Warren, Brother, Robert Torline, Sister, Carol Banks, 5 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews, and 4 great great nieces and nephews.

Private services will be at the Convenience of the Family.

Memorials are suggested to the Charity of your choice.