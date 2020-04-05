Obituaries » Barbara L. Darlin Walters

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Barbara Louise Walters Darlin, 81, long-time resident of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Palm Sunday April 5th, from COVID-19.

Born on July 13th, 1938 in Angola, Indiana, raised in the German township of Archbold, Ohio and later attended Miami University, Oxford studying Art Education. Barbara married and moved to Delaware, Ohio where her two daughters were born, Laura Darlin Buten (Mark) and Susan Patricia Darlin. The Darlin’s then moved onto Lexington, Kentucky in 1965 where she resided in Meadowthorpe the remainder of her life.

A lover of nature, most times Barbara could be found digging in the dirt of her family home, as the gentle and exceptional gardener that she was, buying and selling antiques, rescuing animals, painting landscapes and serving her neighbors and community with generous portions of food and friendship. Her creative soul was abundant with an ever ongoing craft project in the works. Her “feisty” sense of humor and wit brought joy and surprise to many.

Even in her deteriorating physical condition, she was an avid UK wildcat fan who always had a perfect bracket. A devoted grandmother to Michael, Nick (Camille) and Andy Buten, who lovingly was known as “Barbz”.

She leaves behind a 50+ year legacy of Meadowthorpe friendships and MPC church relationships.

Barbara encompassed a vast many talents that she generously shared with all. Our hearts are broken but her beautiful light will continue to shine through in every sunrise and sunset, especially over Lake Erie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Harvey & Gertrude Mae (nee. Bankey) Walters and most recently her brother, William Bankey Walters, M.D.

A memorial service will be held for her friends and family in Lexington, Kentucky at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504 or Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church, 56 Hillsboro Ave, Lexington, KY 40511.