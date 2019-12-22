Obituaries » Barbara K. Niehoff

Burial Date: December 28, 2019

Barbara K. Niehoff, 79, of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Barbara was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 31, 1940 to the late Theodore and Katherine Saat. During her life, Barbara graduated from St. Henry High School and later became a Real Estate Agent. She was a member of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and attended Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. Barbara was preceded in death by 3 husbands Clifford S. Fisk, Sr, Peter Gianutsos, and Frank Niehoff, a step-son Paul Niehoff and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her son Clifford Seymour Fisk, Jr. (Kim), daughter Nancy K. Collins. (Ralph “Boz”) and step-children Roseanne Waspe (Alan), Paul Gianutsos (Barbara), Carrie Caruso (Richard), Ted Gianutsos, Debbie Niehoff (Barb Vice), Cathy Clements (Charlie), Frank Niehoff (Raelene), Jerry Niehoff, Kevin Niehoff (Kevin Hess), Tim Niehoff (Sandy), Amy Niehoff, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, brother John Saat, and 2 nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and take place at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Ryland Heights Vol Fire Department, 10041 Decoursey Pike, Ryland Heights, KY 41015 or Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church, 710 Western Reserve Rd., Crescent Springs, KY 41017.