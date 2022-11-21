Obituaries » Barbara J. Van Deren

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Barbara Jones Van Deren, 88, of Lakeside Park, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a homemaker and a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Erlanger.

Barbara was was involved with the Salvation Army of Northern Kentucky and Stonecroft Christian Women’s Connection. She enjoyed cross stitch, cooking, reading, and spending quality time with her family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands, William E. Ries and David H. Van Deren; son, Robert Ries; daughter, Barbara Jones; stepdaughter, Julie Northcutt; grandson, Christopher Northcutt; and parents, Harry R. and Annabelle W. Wilson Jones.

Survivors include son, Scott (Mary) Ries; stepdaughters, Mary Beth (Terry) Belew and Amy (Tom) Kramer; grandchildren, Alexis, Katie, Will, Emma, Holly, Bret, Gayle, Ashley, Blair, David, Heather, Medearis and Chablis; and twenty-two great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the Northern Kentucky Salvation Army, 1806 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41014.