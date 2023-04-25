Obituaries » Barbara J. Meeker

Burial Date: April 28, 2023 First Church of Christ Burlington, KY April 28, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 100 times















Independence – Barbara Jean Meeker (neé: Wilson), 88 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Barbara was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Roy and Mary Wilson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Meeker; her sons, Jeff and Mike Meeker; and her siblings, Anne Sanders, Bobbie Bailey, and Jerry Wilson. Barbara is survived by her grandchildren, Leigh Ann Meeker, Michael Meeker (Katie), Megan Sweigart (Jeremy), and Danielle Meeker. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren, Phillip Meeker, Michael Meeker, Kaleigh Meeker, Marley Sweigart, Camden Meeker, Allie Meeker, and Colton Sweigart; her daughters-in-law, Theresa and Virginia Meeker; and her significant other, Ron Ehme. Barbara will be remembered for her love of family, travel, music, singing, and painting. She always enjoyed her time in Vegas at the various casinos. She was a former Greater Cincinnati Ping Pong Champion and a majorette when she was in high school. Barbara is also a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023, at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Church of Christ at the above address or Master Provisions, 7725 Foundation Dr, Florence, KY 41042.