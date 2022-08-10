Obituaries » Barbara H. Smith

Burial Date: August 19, 2022 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m.

Barbara Hines Smith, 83, of Annapolis, Maryland died peacefully on June 10, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Claude Millikan Hines and Mary Elizabeth Meyer (nee Campbell). Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Fort Thomas, Kentucky where she graduated from Highlands High School in 1957. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Kentucky in 1962 where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Barbara was a member of the DAR and worked in adoption services in Indiana and as a medical transcriber in Michigan. She retired in 2001 to Annapolis, Michigan. She was a member of the New Annapolitans where she was involved in gardening and antique groups. Barbara enjoyed playing golf, canasta, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her brother, Mark Hines of Mason, Ohio, her son, Thomas Clay Smith of Zeeland, Michigan, and her two daughters, Melissa Smith and Jennifer (Joshua) Mazer. Also three grandchildren, Maximilian and Elizabeth of Annapolis, Maryland and Zachary of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by Lynn “Mickey” Smith, her husband of 57 years in 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 19th at 10:30am in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Afterwards a gathering of family and friends will be at the Capital Grille, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to Pathfinders for Autism, 235 Schilling Circle, Suite 103, Hunt Valley, Md 21031.