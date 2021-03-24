Obituaries » Barbara F. Pence Schmidt

Burial Date: March 27, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 March 27, 1:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 102 times















Erlanger – Barbara Faye Schmidt Pence, age 73, died surrounded by her family at home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Barb is survived by her husband of 51 years to Don Pence, 2 children: daughter, Jennifer Pence Marsh and son, Andrew (Cari) Pence, 4 grandchildren: Evan Marsh, Jenna Marsh, Haley Pence, and Hannah Pence, goddaughter to Rachelle Bramlage-Schomburg and several cousins.

Barb graduated from Holmes High School, class of 1965. She also graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business from Eastern Kentucky University. She worked at McAlpin’s department store and The Central Trust Bank in Cincinnati. She retired from the University of Cincinnati dedicating 30 years of service to the medical and university campuses. She was also a member of several organizations and boards including, the Proud Kentucky Colonel and Tri-State Crime Stoppers. She volunteered her time as a Kenton County poll worker, a one on one reading coach at Ft. Wright Elementary School and was involved in the Community Volunteer Network. During retirement, Barb enjoyed reading, watching tv, listening to music, and traveling. She also enjoyed socializing with many friends and telling stories to her beloved grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Arthur and Blanche (Kohler) Schmidt and sister, Claire Lynn Schmidt of Covington, Ky.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 1:30 pm. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required at the funeral home by all guests.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth-Edgewood Hospice Care Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.