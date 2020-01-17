Obituaries » Barbara F. Fiorelli Aramini

Burial Date: January 20, 2020 Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Avenue Covington, KY 41011 Jan. 20, 12 p.m.

Barbara F. Aramini Fiorelli, 70, of Hebron, passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Barbara was a retired Data Entry Clerk for SKF Corporation (formerly in Hebron), a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Burlington and a Hallmark Channel enthusiast.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasquale and Verna Bordo Aramini.

Survivors include sons, Bernie (Tina) Fiorelli and Jason Fiorelli, both of Hebron; sisters, Debra (Mick) Carnevale of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey and Donna Marie Aramini of Hamburg, New Jersey; brothers, John (Sue) Aramini of Edison, New Jersey, Patrick (Kim) Aramini of Wantage, New Jersey and Gary (Marie) Aramini of Fairlawn, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Candace Nelson, Donald Nelson, Christian Conley and Jayden Fiorelli; three great grandchildren, Ava Beach, Naomi Beach and Devin Hueburger; 14 nieces and nephews; and seven great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation is 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 Noon Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington. Entombment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.