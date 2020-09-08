Obituaries » Barbara E. Tally

Barbara Ellen (McKinley) Tally, 81, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati from complications following an aneurysm she suffered on August 7, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1939 to the late John and Martha (Moss) McKinley. Barbara was a lifelong member of St. Henry Parish of Erlanger, where she graduated high school in 1957, and volunteered at the church up until the time of her death. She was a founding and dedicated member of “Club” with her high school classmates, who met monthly for over 60 years. After becoming a single mother with five young children, Barb worked tirelessly in order to ensure that her five children were deprived of nothing. Even after retiring, she worked at the St. Charles Senior Living Community and volunteered at the Mary Rose Mission in Florence and VillaSpring Healthcare of Erlanger. Never one to sit still, Barbara lived each day giving of her time, energy and resources to her family, friends, neighbors and community. Her greatest gift was the example she set for her children and grandchildren, a model of Christian faith, patriotism and citizenship. She never missed an Erlanger Memorial Day parade, and was a fixture at both Frisch’s and Colonial Cottage — places where everybody recognized her smiling face. In her honor, her children will now carry on the tradition of hosting her annual family Christmas Eve party. She is survived by her twin brothers, John Thomas McKinley and James Timothy (Mary Ann) McKinley; her five adoring children, R. David (Peggy) Tally, Michael P. (Bernadine) Tally, Cheryl A. (Charlie) Michels, Linda Tally (Jeff) Smith, Thomas P. (Melissa) Tally; her beloved dog, Winnie; and finally, her pride and joy — her ten grandchildren, Abbey and Jack Tally; Lindsey and Chad Michels; Jake, Sophie and Sadie Smith; and, Eli, Caleb and Jonah Tally. She leaves behind a hole that can never be filled, but we are fortunate to have a library of cherished memories to draw upon. She truly was the best mother and grandma that anyone could ever ask to have, and will be sorely missed. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived with a visitation held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19 regulations, guests will be expected to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing standards. In lieu of flowers, Barbara wished that donations be made to ALSAC – St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital online or by mail (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or The Mary Rose Mission (272 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042).