Barbara E. McCarthy

December 21, 2021

Burial Date: January 8, 2022

Barbara Ellen (nee: Houk) McCarthy, 66, of Covington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. Barbara was a homemaker and proudly served our county in the United States Army. She was preceded in death by her parents: Carl Raymond Houk and Catherine Ann Houk, as well as her siblings, Robert A. Houk, Belinda S. Morgan and James A. Woods. Barbara enjoyed crafting and regular trips to Panama City Beach Florida with her beloved husband David. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David Sean McCarthy, and her two sons, Jack Meeks III and John A. Meeks. Barbara also leaves behind her sister-in-law’s, Anne (Martin) Wildman, Monica (Mark) Furnish, brother-in-law, Joe (Lillie) McCarthy VIII, father-in-law, Joseph (Angela) McCarthy VII, along with her beloved beagle, Angel Marie, several grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 8th 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY.



