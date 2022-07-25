Obituaries » Barbara C. Gray

Burial Date: July 29, 2022

Barbara C. Gray, 69 of Newport, KY passed away July 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She is survived by her loving son Lonnie (Susan) Turner, grand-daughters Michela and Rylee Turner, brother Colin Gray, many nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents A.T. and Madge Gray and brothers Ralph and Carter Gray. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Butler, KY.