Obituaries » Barbara Bellm Webster

Burial Date: April 7, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 April 7, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Barbara Bellm (nee Webster), 86, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Cold Spring Transitional Care Facility. She was born September 10, 1936, in Covington, KY. Barbara taught English for 26 years at Campbell County High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hazel (nee Beach) Webster and a sister, Cleon Ruehl. Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Bellm; two sons, Todd (Jayne) Bellm, Bradley (Jennifer) Bellm; three grandchildren, Danielle (Cameron) Hayes, Nicholas Bellm and Sydney Bellm; and great grandson, Raylan Hayes. Visitation Friday, April 7, 2023, will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 PM with , Dr. Tom Wilkes officiating. Interment to follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati, OH 45203.