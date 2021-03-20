Obituaries » Barbara Beatrice

Barbara Beatrice’s love for life will live on through the sculptures she created that will touch the lives of others for generations to come. Barbara, a Crescent Springs, Kentucky resident and nationally acclaimed sculptor, passed away on March 20, 2021 at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with leukemia. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Barbara was born in Passaic, New Jersey, completed nursing school after high school, and married the love of her life, George Beatrice. Her husband lovingly describes her as a “woman with few words who held the largest presence in a room.”

While living in New Jersey, Barbara enjoyed painting and took several workshops in drawing and paint. After moving their family to Kentucky, Barbara worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a registered nurse. She later left nursing behind to raise her five children.

As the kids grew older and more independent, Barbara knew it was the right time to explore her artistic side. She began taking just one art class per semester at Thomas More College. It took her six years, but she graduated with a fine arts degree in 1988.

Until 1987, Barbara’s creative side was absorbed with oil painting. But when she discovered sculpting, she soon created new life.

“With oil paints I was always trying to make things look three dimensional; but with sculpting, my art was actually three dimensional,” Barbara once described.

Barbara began her sculptures by picking out a stone or piece of wood that she found appealing. She and George often took rides to stone quarries for the perfect medium. As she looked at the material, she described that she “tries to envision what the shape of the stone should be”. Once she visualized her work, she created a small clay model. Next, she would pick up her hammer and chisel and begins to meticulously sculpt her piece.

“Time and patience are my partners. After many months, affected by whatever moods, emotions and thoughts that have passed through my arms and hands, the sculpture is complete. When the sanding and polishing reveals the patterns in the material and color, it is always a tactile and visual pleasure after seeing the dust and chips for so long,” Barbara had written in an artist statement

One of Barbara’s favorite sculptures is titled “Rhodora.” The original sculpture was made of cherry wood, but later Barbara had it cast in bronze and gave one to each of her children. She began taking just one art class per semester at Thomas More College. It took her six years, but she graduated with a fine arts degree in 1988. Barbara’s works include commissions in the Doherty School Library, residences throughout the Cincinnati area, and as far as Germany.

Although physical restraints had limited the amount of time Barbara was able to work over the last 10 years, her sculptures continued to have the same energy and beauty. Barbara’s works of arts received numerous awards and recognition over the last 35 years, with one highlight of her career as winning a solo show in New York City in 2004, with Rhodora, attended by her immediate and extended family and close friends. Barbara worked full-time as a professional sculptor and more recently as a gallery owner in Crescent Springs, curating and exhibiting local sculptors’ work.

Barbara may have lost track of time in her art, but she never lost track of her family. A great zest for life, Barbara came to love quiet and (not so quiet times) with family and friends. She had an uncanny ability to find wonder and happiness in each day. Her zest for life and wit, was expressed through her warm smile and was contagious to all those she met.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George; and children, Jim (Joyce) Beatrice; Geralyn (Bob) Isler; Teresa (Chuck) Jacobson; and Bob Beatrice. Barbara is preceded in death by her oldest son, Gary (Margie) Beatrice, her sister, Florence, brother Neil, and parents Cornelius and Isabell Breen. Barbara also leaves a legacy of 13 beautiful grand-children, Anthony, Stephanie, Jessica, Jacob, Jimmy (Denae), Kristie, Samantha, Mitchell, Bobby, Katelyn, Nick, Eddie, Paul, and 3 great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, and nephews, who are committed to honoring her quiet, loving nature, and witty flair.

Please join us in celebration of Barbara’s life Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Parish, 2470 Lorraine Ct., Crescent Springs, KY 41017, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and her mass of Christian burial beginning at 1 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the church. Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky.