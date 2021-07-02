Obituaries » Barbara A. Tuemler

Burial Date: July 8, 2021 St. Timothy Church – Union, KY 10272 US 42 Union, KY 41091 July 8, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Barbara A. Tuemler, 87, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on April 10, 1934 to the late Edward and Marion (nee: Bennett) Goodwin. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Thomas Tuemler and their children, Mary Beth Geisel, Chris Hahn, Karen (Russell) Willmann and Kevin (Cathy) Hahn. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Mason, Hillary and Natalie Hahn along with her great granddaughter, Harper Grace Mason. Barbara worked for the NKY Health Dept. as a Nurse for 15 years upon retiring and was a 1952 Graduate of Notre Dame High School. Barbara loved all animals, always willing to lend an ear to a worried friend, a people person and a giver to all. She will be deeply missed by many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 9am to 11am at St. Timothy Church, Union, KY with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am and burial to follow at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boone Co. Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Rd., Burlington, KY 41005.