Barbara A. Stenger

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Barbara Ann Stenger, 81, of Florence, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Florence Park Care Center. Barbara was a homemaker and avid bingo player.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bartley “Dutch” Stenger and her brother, Franklin Moore Jr. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Rusty) Spencer; her son, Franklin Stenger; her sister, Connie Steffen; and her companion, Ray Spencer. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Phillip Ford, Julia Stenger, and Andy Stenger; her great-grandchild, Skylar Ford; and her extended relatives, Eric Spencer, Tonya Forgue, and Brandi Forgue.

