Obituaries » Barbara A. Sparks

Barbara A. Sparks, 82, passed away on May 11, 2023. She was born on June 8, 1941, to the late Mary and Jack Spille. Barb was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Hollin, son, Bo Sparks, and son-in-law, Ted Willman. Barb will be terribly missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Bill Sparks and children, Greg (Dory) Perkins, Paige Willman, Robert “Bob” (Julie) Sparks, and Carrie (Chad) Behrend. She is also survived and loved by 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

We will be honoring Barb with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 20th from 1:00-5:00pm. The celebration will be held at Cincinnati Nature Center, Krippendorf Lodge, 4949 Tealtown Rd, Milford, OH 45150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries in memory of “Barb Sparks”.