Barbara A. Sowers (nee Stewart), 91 of Newport, KY passed away August 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She is survived by her loving children Mark (Marty) Hollenbach, Kimberly Kinsey and Kendall Keplar, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and sisters Jane Laird and Helen Ruby. Services will be held privately.