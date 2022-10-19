Obituaries » Barbara A. Risch

Burial Date: October 25, 2022 Drees Pavilion 790 Park lane Covington, KY Oct. 25, 1 - 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 108 times















Barbara Ann Risch, a resident of Perry Park, KY passed away at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY on October 19, 2022, at the age of 67.

She was born in Covington, KY on April 29, 1955, the daughter of the late Ralph and Doris Risch. Barbara devoted her life to academics. She received her PhD in Linguistics from the University of Cincinnati and taught for 20+ years at New Mexico Highlands University.

Preceding Barbara in death were her loving parents; one brother, Sonny Risch and one sister, Cindy Risch.

Those left surviving to carry on Barbara’s memory include her children, Andy Clark and Stephanie Tomlin; siblings, Michael Risch, Bill Risch, Ed Risch, Sharon Risch and Brenda Tippett; grandchildren, Blake Clark and Alexis Clark; great-grandchildren, Atlas Clark and Lylah Simms; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, the family will have a celebratory Memorial Mass at 11:30 AM at St. Agnes Church, 1630 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. A celebration of Barbara’s life will take place following the mass from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Drees Pavilion, 790 Park Lane, Covington, KY 41011.

Expressions of sympathy and flowers may be sent to the Drees Pavilion (see address) for the family to enjoy. Chambers & Grubbs in Independence, KY are assisting the family during this most difficult time.