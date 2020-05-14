Obituaries » Barbara A. Fedders Smith

Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Barbara Ann Fedders (nee Smith), 70 years of age, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her husband, son, and sister at her side, shortly after her 44th wedding anniversary. Barb was born in January of 1950 to her late parents William Smith and Emalu Sprague Smith. She started her career working for Hilltop Concrete, Spector Freight, Gordon’s Truck Line, Vanguard Trucking and Double D Express as an accountant and traffic manager. Later Barbara worked as an instructor at Diet Workshop. Finally, she worked as an assistant accountant at Huff Reality until her retirement in 2011. Left to mourn her passing is her loving husband, Henry Fedders, Jr.; her dear son, John Fedders (Kristin Collins); her loving grandchildren, Logan and Molly Fedders; her beloved sister, Karen Houillion (Louis); and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Due to current health restrictions a private service and entombment will take place at the convenience of the family. A public Celebration of Life Service will take place once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mrs. Fedders’ name are suggested to Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or the Neediest Kids of All, P.O. Box 636666, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.