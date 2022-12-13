Obituaries » Barbara A. Dehner

Burial Date: December 17, 2022

Barbara Ann Dehner, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence in Walton, KY on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born the daughter of the late Carl and Lida Griffith Ferguson on May 14, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Barbara grew up on the north side of Cincinnati, living in Finneytown and Deer Park. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1960 Mother of Mercy High School. Barbara met the love of her life, Robert Sebastian Dehner, class of 1960 Roger Bacon High School, while in High School. They were married in 1962 and they started a family and had seven wonderful children. She was a kind soul who loved others and was a huge advocate for Pro-Life causes. Barbara loved to travel when she had the time and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic whose faith never wavered. Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Carl and Lida Ferguson.

Barbara leaves behind her best friend, and loving husband of 60 years, Robert S. Dehner, children; Robert C. Dehner, Angela E. (Bernie) Kunkel, Christopher R. (Serena) Dehner, John A. (Kathleen) Dehner, Joseph M. (Mary-Kathleen) Dehner, Michael S. (Theresa) Dehner, Stephen P. Dehner; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Peg) Ferguson, Douglas (Karin) Ferguson; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Assumption Church 472 Beaver Rd Walton, Ky 41094 at 9:00 AM. Barbara will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY.