Obituaries » Barbara A. Deaton-Williams

Barbara Ann Deaton Williams (nee Kautz), 82 years of age, of Independence, KY departed from us on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Her love and beautiful spirit will forever be missed. She attended Erlanger Baptist and was a confirmed believer in Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Deaton of Murphy, NC; son, Kevin F. Deaton (Lucy) of Warsaw, KY; and sister, Carole Niceley. Barbara was the proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 AM at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.