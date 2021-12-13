Obituaries » Barbara A. Colwell

Burial Date: December 22, 2021 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Dec. 22, 11:30 a.m.

Barbara Ann Colwell (nee Best). Passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the age of 84 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ronald E. Colwell and son, Douglas A. Colwell. She is survived by her children, Laureen Ann (Douglas L.) Dewey and Ronald L. (Mia Schmitt) Colwell; grandchildren, Kevin (Samantha) Dewey, Andrea (Rob Bergeron) Dewey and Adam Dewey; great-grandchildren, Kaden Dewey and Kenzie Dewey.

She was a part of a big family. Preceded in death by her birth parents: George H. (Rosa Burk) Best; Siblings: Norbert (Matilda) Best , Marie (Duke) Young, John Best, and Howard (Marcy-living) Best. Barbara’s birth parents died by the time she was four years old. At the young age, she became part of her second family: eldest brother Norbert (Matilda); brothers Paul (Joan) Best and Donald J. (Lee) Best; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was a very social, outgoing and positive person. She was a first class, loving, kind and generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had many great life-long friends.

She worked in the insurance business and as secretary for a gymnastics school.

She enjoyed traveling, loved nature, camping, singing around the campfire, cooking, baking, picnics, family celebrations and big holiday parties. She enjoyed playing board games, cards, computer games like Scrabble, Solitaire, and working on puzzles with the much loved grandchildren.

Barbara was an active member of the Germania Society of Cincinnati for 13 years and the Karneval Group; volunteering and contributing to their many events. Barbara was a dedicated Cincinnati Red’s Fan. Also, she was a member of the Sierra Club.

As an active member of Saint Agnes Church for 59 years, she served in many ministries: Bereavement Committee; Eucharistic Minister; Girl Scout Master, RCIA (How to Become Catholic) team minister, and she called to arrange volunteers to be Gift Bearers for Masses. Barbara was a member of The Mustard Seed Community, a charismatic prayer group in the Covington, KY Diocese.