Obituaries » Barbara A. Clem

Barbara Ann Clem (nee Lundy), 86, of Alexandria, KY passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home. Barbara was born in Toledo, OH on September 29, 1936. She was a retired manager for Cincinnati Bell and a member of the Cincinnati Bell Pioneer Club. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Ben Clem, and a son, James Adam Clem. She is survived by four children: Sandra Jacobs (Rick), Paula Jill Clem-Stehlin (Dennis), Judith Ann Lowe and Barbara Terryl Taylor; a sister Sue Casada; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment in the Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, KY.