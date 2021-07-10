Obituaries » Barbara A. Caverly

Burial Date: July 19, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 July 19, 1 p.m.

















Barbara Ann (nee: Cassini) Caverly, 86, of Florence, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Church, Florence. Barbara was born May 7, 1935 to the late Victor and Dorothy Cassini. She married her husband, the late Richard Caverly, on April 15, 1961. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael and her sister, Elizabeth. Barbara is survived by her children, Maria (Jerry) Jackson, Harry (Kelly) Caverly and Rhonda (Todd); grandchildren, Adam, Gregory, Richard, Rachael, Lindsey and Carly; 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Victor (Carol) Cassini and Ronald (Pat) Cassini. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 19 from 11 AM – 12:30 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 1 PM at St. Paul Church, Florence. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made, in Barbara’s honor, to St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042.