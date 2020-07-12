Obituaries » Avery L. Stanley II

Burial Date: July 15, 2020

Avery Lee Stanley, II, 50 years of age, formerly of Vanceburg, Kentucky, home of the Lewis County Lions, passed away after a brave and valiant fight against NUT Carcinoma; a very rare and aggressive form of cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, Avery Lee Stanley, and his grandparents. Left to celebrate Lee’s life are his beloved wife, Holly Schroeder Stanley; his loving children, Adeline Stanley, Avery Lee Stanley, III, and Chelsea Stanley; his dear mother, Carol Ann Kegley-Hull; stepfather, Phil Hull; stepbrother, Bart Adams; stepsister, Colette Hull; cousins, Andy Plummer, Donald Harrison, Ella Dickerson Blackburn, Anna Dickerson, and Gene Dickerson, Jr.; his niece and nephew, Emme and Cole Flaherty; and several aunts and uncles. Lee was a proud graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and a proud member of Sigma Chi. He worked for many years as a CPA and most recently as a CFO for McNational Inc. barge company. He was a member of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants and several other professional organizations. Lee will be remembered as an amazing man. Even in the middle of his own battle with cancer he was willing to assist others by delivering meals to those who needed them though the “Meals on Wheels Program.” He had a great love of music both playing it and attending concerts. Lee also enjoyed golf, the Cincinnati Reds, U.K. Wildcats, horse racing and fishing. Above all, Lee enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41011, at 6:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Lee’s name are suggested to: Deupree Meals On Wheels, C/O Episcopal Retirement Services, 3870 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227.