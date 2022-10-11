Obituaries » Ava G. Markus

Burial Date: October 29, 2022 Campbell County Middle School Alexandria, KY 41001 Oct. 29, 1 - 4 p.m.

Ava Grace Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at UC Health, Cincinnati. Ava was born in Fort Thomas, KY on October 27, 2005. She is a loving daughter, sister, and friend to so many. Ava was a student at Campbell County High School where she was a varsity cheerleader on the competition team and a member of the Northern Kentucky Allstars Supernova team. She was a former competitive gymnast at Top Flight Gymnastics. There simply wasn’t anything Ava couldn’t do.

Ava loved Skyline chili, root beer, frozen pizza, oyster crackers, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and her family and friends. She was quirky, spunky, feisty, or as one of her friend’s described her, “5’-2” with an attitude”. She was the comedic relief for so many and brought joy and laughter everywhere she went. Those who had the pleasure to spend time with her got to see the genuine, empathetic, honest, passionate, selfless person who was unapologetically Ava. It would be impossible to completely describe this amazing girl.

Ava was also a high-achieving student. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was always taking advanced, honors, or dual credit classes. She was a friend to everyone and loved by so many as evidenced by the huge outpouring of community support.

She leaves behind parents Deanna (nee Kelley) and Brian Markus; three siblings, Austin Markus, Allison Markus, and Ashtyn Markus; four grandparents, Sherry (nee Tiemeyer) and Mike Kelley, Karen (nee Kuntz) and Terry Markus; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 PM – 4 PM at the Campbell County Middle School, 8000 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover medical bills or the All4AvaGrace Scholarship fund are appreciated. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Ava Grace and her family.