Obituaries » Austin S. Braun

Burial Date: March 24, 2021 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 March 24, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 178 times















Austin Stephen Braun, 31, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Austin was a kindhearted person with a dry sense of humor and a love for life, people, animals, and of course, food. Most importantly though, Austin valued spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Madonna Braun, Jim and Jean Sullivan, and Melvin Brauer. Survivors include his parents Mark and Karen Braun, sister Hannah (Sam), Braun, aunt Kathleen (Hank) Wise, aunt Lori (Mike) Snowden, aunt Donna (Tim) McKee, uncle Joe (Pam) Braun, and cousins Chris Wise, Alex Wise, Caroline Wise, Ali Kidwell, and Sam Braun. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 4:30pm to 7pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell KY. Cremation will follow at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Transitions Grateful Life Center 305 Pleasure Isle, Erlanger KY 41017 or Casey’s Law Foundation Inc. 867 Lakerun Lane, Erlanger, KY 41018.