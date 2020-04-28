Obituaries » Austin D. Davis

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 75 times















Austin Daniel Davis was born to Shanna Hayes and Dan Davis and a large loving family on January 8th 2003. He lived his life at full speed ahead, with great joy and enthusiasm. He loved all outdoor activities, but especially boating and fishing. His other favorite things were spending time with his friends and country music. He was also lucky enough to find love in his short life. He was the spitting image of his mother wanted to be just like his father. He stood up for others and made everyone smile with his playful heart. He took great delight in teasing and playfully tormenting his 7 year old brother Trystan Crosson. He also greatly loved his other siblings Jayden, Journey and Jett Davis and stepmom Mandy Davis. He was taken from his family all too soon, tragically on April 28th 2020. He was briefly preceded in death by his great grandmother Ruth Jones and great uncle John Jones. Also passed are his grandmother Rita Poole. He will forever be missed and remembered by his grandfather’s Dennis Hayes and Steven Davis, step-grandfather Micheal Goin, grandmother Linda Jones Hayes and step-grandmother’s Susie Davis and Sandra Goin, aunts Summer Wilson (Scott), Maegan Scudder (John), uncle William Davis and step-aunt Crystal Canfield (Chad); and several cousins. Also multiple family members of the Jones, Hayes, and Davis families. We will always love you and keep you in our hearts Austin. Fly high our sweet boy! Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Austin’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.